Dether Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Dether has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $28,488.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bitfinex and Lykke Exchange. In the last week, Dether has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004229 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00769015 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00148522 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090680 BTC.

Dether’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,500,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bitfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

