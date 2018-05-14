Desjardins Increases Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.50.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$15.17 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

