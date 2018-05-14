Derwent London (DLN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,605 ($48.90) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,200 ($43.41) to GBX 3,300 ($44.76) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,750 ($37.30) to GBX 2,900 ($39.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.34) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($35.27) to GBX 3,200 ($43.41) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,046.46 ($41.32).

Shares of Derwent London opened at GBX 3,142 ($42.62) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,574 ($34.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,133 ($42.50).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a GBX 117.40 ($1.59) dividend. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $17.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 3,658 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,078 ($41.75), for a total value of £112,593.24 ($152,730.93). Also, insider David Silverman sold 337 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,027 ($41.06), for a total value of £10,200.99 ($13,837.48).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

