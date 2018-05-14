Dero Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00025972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $31,299.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,196,750 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

