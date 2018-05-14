Delphi Technologies, Inc (DLPH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies, Inc (NYSE:DLPH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Delphi Technologies worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1,931.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,422,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,310 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 342.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after buying an additional 1,106,322 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,266,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 209,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,871,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies opened at $49.97 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Delphi Technologies, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Delphi Technologies, Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. Delphi Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Manganello purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.22.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

