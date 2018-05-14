DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 812.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Deluxe worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 17,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $1,279,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,597,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John D. Filby sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $1,192,341.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Deluxe opened at $70.86 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.05 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

