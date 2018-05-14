DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Harris were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Harris by 980.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRS opened at $156.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $3,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,354,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

HRS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Harris from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

