Debitum Network (DEB) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004240 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00769864 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00054829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00148657 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00093060 BTC.

Debitum Network Profile

Debitum Network was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

