DaxxCoin Market Capitalization Hits $363,743.00 (DAXX)

DaxxCoin (CURRENCY:DAXX) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. DaxxCoin has a market capitalization of $363,743.00 and $625.00 worth of DaxxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DaxxCoin has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One DaxxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $735.46 or 0.08403620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00215404 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000280 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000461 BTC.

DaxxCoin Coin Profile

DaxxCoin (DAXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. DaxxCoin’s total supply is 544,535,570 coins and its circulating supply is 519,535,570 coins. DaxxCoin’s official Twitter account is @daxxcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . DaxxCoin’s official website is daxxcoin.org

Buying and Selling DaxxCoin

DaxxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaxxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaxxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaxxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

