Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Position in Intel (INTC)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 775,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Intel by 13.4% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,748,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $218,911,000 after buying an additional 680,293 shares during the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Intel by 18.1% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 10,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Intel opened at $54.67 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $254.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. analysts predict that Intel will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morningstar set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intel to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at $301,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $436,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

