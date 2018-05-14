Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post $332.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.35 million and the lowest is $318.90 million. Daseke reported sales of $197.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.18 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. Daseke’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSKE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

In other Daseke news, Director Kevin M. Charlton sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $799,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 76.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 970,196 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 789,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in Daseke by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 407,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,009,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 81.6% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 961,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 431,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke traded down $0.05, reaching $9.25, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $531.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.81. Daseke has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.