Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 500 Shares of PS Business Parks (PSB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of PS Business Parks opened at $118.49 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.92. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $208,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $569,963.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

