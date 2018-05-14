Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,488 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,228 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $36.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

COG opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.25 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

