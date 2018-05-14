DAEX (DAX) Reaches Market Cap of $55.29 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001774 BTC on exchanges including Lbank and Allcoin. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $55.29 million and $11.18 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004251 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00765585 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00148408 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00091257 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,200,000 tokens. The official website for DAEX is daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

