DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of Douglas Emmett opened at $38.71 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 514.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

