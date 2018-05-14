CytRx (CYTR) Trading Down 1.5%

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.32. 18,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 373,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CytRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CytRx in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.04.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. equities analysts expect that CytRx will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The company's product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS); and in Phase Ib/II trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS.

