Cytokinetics (CYTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Cytokinetics traded up $0.45, reaching $9.35, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 346,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,277. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $482.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 99.50% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $33,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,590.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

