CyberVein Hits Market Capitalization of $50.19 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $50.19 million and $1.70 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001655 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003036 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein is a token. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,974,638 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

