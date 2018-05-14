CyberOptics (CYBE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

CyberOptics traded up $0.60, reaching $16.85, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 54,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.28. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.44%. equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

