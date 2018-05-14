CVS Health (CVS) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 192,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 522,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,385,000 after buying an additional 55,416 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,555,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $427,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $64.41 on Monday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

