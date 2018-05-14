Cutler Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Conduent (CNDT)

Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 22.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,899,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,042,000 after buying an additional 522,583 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Conduent by 386.0% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 65,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 51,989 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Conduent by 4,545.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 537,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 526,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 357,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Conduent from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of Conduent opened at $18.92 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of -0.71. Conduent has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

