CTI Industries (CTIB) Issues Earnings Results

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CTI Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

Shares of CTI Industries stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. 20,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CTI Industries has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CTI Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and sells consumer and film products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons, such as Superloons, Ultraloons, Miniloon, Card-B-Loons, Shape-A-Loons, and mini shapes; latex balloons primarily under the Partyloons name; toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; Candy Blossoms that are containers with candy items and air-inflated balloons; and other inflatable toy items.

