Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,729 Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo opened at $54.45 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Wells Fargo has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Wells Fargo’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Wells Fargo will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Vetr raised Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.78 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.