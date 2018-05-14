Critical Survey: NanoString Technologies (NSTG) vs. Its Rivals

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NanoString Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NanoString Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 NanoString Technologies Competitors 491 1741 4612 158 2.63

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.37%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 19.11%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.59, meaning that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $114.90 million -$43.56 million -6.02 NanoString Technologies Competitors $1.05 billion $96.36 million -1.55

NanoString Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -36.62% -108.29% -31.72% NanoString Technologies Competitors -6,342.98% -61.72% -24.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NanoString Technologies competitors beat NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, nCounter Vantage 3D, miRNA expression, cancer copy number variation, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter-based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

