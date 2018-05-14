Critical Review: Kapstone (KS) vs. Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

Kapstone (NYSE: KS) and Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kapstone and Schweitzer-Mauduit International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kapstone 0 7 1 0 2.13 Schweitzer-Mauduit International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kapstone currently has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential downside of 10.39%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schweitzer-Mauduit International is more favorable than Kapstone.

Dividends

Kapstone pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kapstone pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schweitzer-Mauduit International pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Kapstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Kapstone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kapstone and Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kapstone 8.07% 15.10% 4.70% Schweitzer-Mauduit International 4.08% 18.54% 6.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kapstone and Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kapstone $3.32 billion 1.01 $243.50 million $1.32 26.04 Schweitzer-Mauduit International $982.00 million 1.35 $34.50 million $3.18 13.59

Kapstone has higher revenue and earnings than Schweitzer-Mauduit International. Schweitzer-Mauduit International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kapstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kapstone has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International beats Kapstone on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kapstone

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products. It also offers specialty paper products, including kraft paper, such as multiwall paper used to produce bags for agricultural products, pet food, baking products, cement and chemicals; specialty products comprising shingle wraps, end caps, roll wraps, and dunnage bags; and lightweight paper. In addition, this segment provides saturating kraft paper under the Durasorb trade name for use in construction, electronics manufacturing, and furniture manufacturing industries; and unbleached folding carton board under the Kraftpak trade name to integrated and independent converters in the folding carton industry. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated and other specialty packaging products consisting of stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based nets, films, and other non-wovens for filtration, infrastructure and construction, transportation, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

