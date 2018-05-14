Critical Comparison: SeaSpine (SPNE) & Teleflex (TFX)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ: SPNE) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SeaSpine alerts:

This table compares SeaSpine and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $131.81 million 1.38 -$32.11 million ($2.58) -4.86 Teleflex $2.15 billion 5.64 $152.53 million $8.40 31.63

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Teleflex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SeaSpine does not pay a dividend. Teleflex pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -22.63% -28.04% -21.85% Teleflex 7.51% 16.60% 6.95%

Risk and Volatility

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SeaSpine and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 4 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 4 6 0 2.60

SeaSpine presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.53%. Teleflex has a consensus target price of $282.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.35%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Teleflex.

Summary

Teleflex beats SeaSpine on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, strips, and resorbable mesh. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in minimally invasive, complex, deformity, and degenerative procedures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.