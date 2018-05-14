Critical Analysis: Natural Resource Partners (NRP) and Peabody Energy (BTU)

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE: NRP) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Natural Resource Partners and Peabody Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Peabody Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Natural Resource Partners presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. Peabody Energy has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Natural Resource Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Resource Partners is more favorable than Peabody Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Peabody Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners 35.10% 35.05% 6.59% Peabody Energy 15.59% 26.49% 9.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Peabody Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners $378.02 million 1.04 $88.66 million $4.71 6.79 Peabody Energy $5.58 billion 0.92 $461.60 million N/A N/A

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Resource Partners.

Dividends

Natural Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Peabody Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Natural Resource Partners pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Natural Resource Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Peabody Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Peabody Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats Natural Resource Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources. The company's coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Western United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Louisiana; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. It also operates four limestone quarries, one underground limestone mine, five sand and gravel plants, two asphalt plants, and two marine terminals. The company leases coal reserves, and aggregates and industrial minerals reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2017, it had 5.2 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. On April 13, 2016, Peabody Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

