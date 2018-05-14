Credit Suisse Group Raises Yelp (YELP) Price Target to $60.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.31.

NYSE YELP opened at $44.02 on Friday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Yelp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 14,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $606,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 950,991 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,832 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 407,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

