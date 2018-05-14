Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Switch (SWCH) a $22.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWCH. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS upgraded shares of Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Switch opened at $15.33 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. analysts predict that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,684,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,480,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

