Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Ishares Kld Select Social Index (SUSA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ishares Kld Select Social Index (BMV:SUSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ishares Kld Select Social Index in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares Kld Select Social Index in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ishares Kld Select Social Index in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares Kld Select Social Index in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ishares Kld Select Social Index in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

BMV:SUSA opened at $113.45 on Monday. Ishares Kld Select Social Index has a twelve month low of $96.65 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

