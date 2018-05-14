Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 116.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.96 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st.

