Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel makes up about 1.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel alerts:

Cracker Barrel opened at $160.77 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cracker Barrel has a 12-month low of $141.75 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.26 million. Cracker Barrel had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.86%. Cracker Barrel’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. Cracker Barrel’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $165.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Cracker Barrel Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.