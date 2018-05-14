CRA International (CRAI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CRA International reported strong first-quarter 2018 results with revenues and earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. In fact, the stock has also outperformed its industry’s growth in the past year. Further, CRA International is focused on generating balanced and profitable growth across the organization through optimum organic and inorganic means, strong client relationships and simplified internal processes. The company is also restructuring its operations to improve profitability. Additionally, it continues to trim its expenses by lowering its administrative spending. We also appreciate the company’s shareholder friendly moves of share repurchases and dividend payouts. However, the company’s expansion strategy through acquisitions has exposed it to integration risks. With new market entrants, the company is facing intense competitive pressure.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

CRA International opened at $56.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . CRA International has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $458.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.76.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.25. CRA International had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CRA International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,898 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in CRA International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 162,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CRA International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 134,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. The Company consulting services in two areas: litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The Company provides services, such as economic capability, analyses and testimony in areas, such as Antitrust & Competition; Damages & Valuation; Financial Accounting & Valuation; Financial Economics; Forensic & Cyber Investigations; Insurance Economics; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; Labor & Employment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Regulatory Economics & Compliance; Securities & Financial Markets, and Transfer Pricing.

