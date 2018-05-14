Coupecoin One Day Volume Hits $1,153.00 (COUPE)

Coupecoin (CURRENCY:COUPE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Coupecoin has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One Coupecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coupecoin has a total market cap of $5,140.00 and approximately $1,153.00 worth of Coupecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coupecoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004251 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000859 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00782157 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00149457 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00094697 BTC.

Coupecoin Coin Profile

Coupecoin’s total supply is 8,001,599,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,281,462 coins. Coupecoin’s official Twitter account is @coupecoinllc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coupecoin is www.coupecoin.com

Coupecoin Coin Trading

Coupecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coupecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coupecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coupecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coupecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coupecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.