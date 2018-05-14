Coty (COTY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COTY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Coty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Coty has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Coty’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab purchased 4,100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 287,558,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,695,644.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 15.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 172,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 520,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

