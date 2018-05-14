Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:CCT opened at $16.53 on Monday. Corporate Capital Trust has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73.

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Builione purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ryan Wilson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,030 over the last quarter.

CCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Capital Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.