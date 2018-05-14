Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) CTO Sells $282,636.78 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $282,636.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 150,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,039,745.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,352,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 356,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,319,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

