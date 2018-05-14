Cormark Weighs in on Yangarra Resources Ltd’s Q4 2018 Earnings (YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Yangarra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of C$25.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

TSE YGR opened at C$6.23 on Monday. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$6.50.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director James Grant Evaskevich bought 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$95,095.00. Also, Director Gordon Bowerman sold 111,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$656,660.10.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.