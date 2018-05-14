Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Airboss of America Corp. (BOS)

Airboss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airboss of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Cormark also issued estimates for Airboss of America’s FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Airboss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.21 million. Airboss of America had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airboss of America from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$13.75 on Monday. Airboss of America has a 52 week low of C$9.96 and a 52 week high of C$14.35.

In other Airboss of America news, insider James Gordon Flatt bought 150,000 shares of Airboss of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,942,500.00.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through: Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

