Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold (K)

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.
Kinross Gold opened at C$4.77 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.44 and a 52 week high of C$6.29.
In other news, insider Gregory Van Etter sold 35,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$168,098.26. Also, insider Michel Sylvestre sold 10,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.36, for a total transaction of C$55,663.60. Insiders have sold 234,256 shares of company stock worth $1,044,345 over the last quarter.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.
