Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold (K)

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.38.

Kinross Gold opened at C$4.77 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.44 and a 52 week high of C$6.29.

In other news, insider Gregory Van Etter sold 35,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$168,098.26. Also, insider Michel Sylvestre sold 10,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.36, for a total transaction of C$55,663.60. Insiders have sold 234,256 shares of company stock worth $1,044,345 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

