Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.18 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 46.78% and a net margin of 75.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORT. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Renee D. Gala bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $129,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,560. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,399,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,737 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,745 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,065,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 743,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 587,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.92. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

