Copart (CPRT) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $55.58

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.58 and last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 51684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens set a $49.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.
