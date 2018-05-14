Copart (CPRT) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $55.58

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.58 and last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 51684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens set a $49.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. Copart had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts expect that Copart will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

