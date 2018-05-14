Contrasting TravelCenters of America (TA) & CarMax (KMX)

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TravelCenters of America and CarMax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America 0 1 2 0 2.67 CarMax 0 5 13 0 2.72

TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 143.39%. CarMax has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. Given TravelCenters of America’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than CarMax.

Volatility and Risk

TravelCenters of America has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarMax has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of CarMax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TravelCenters of America and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America 0.46% -5.55% -1.89% CarMax 3.88% 21.09% 4.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TravelCenters of America and CarMax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America $6.05 billion 0.02 $9.26 million ($0.30) -10.50 CarMax $17.12 billion 0.67 $664.11 million $3.70 17.24

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than TravelCenters of America. TravelCenters of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarMax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CarMax beats TravelCenters of America on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 256 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names. The company's convenience stores offer gasoline, as well as various nonfuel products and services, including coffee, groceries, and fresh foods, as well as a QSR and/or car wash. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America LLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

About CarMax

CarMax Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic and imported vehicles; sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and provides extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also offers reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. In addition, it sells new vehicles under franchise agreements. As of December 21, 2017, the company operated 185 used car stores in 39 states. CarMax Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

