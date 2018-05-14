Contrasting Metropolitan Bank (MCB) and Its Rivals

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE: MCB) is one of 256 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Metropolitan Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metropolitan Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Metropolitan Bank Competitors 948 4762 4051 204 2.35

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.36%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $72.05 million $12.18 million 15.85 Metropolitan Bank Competitors $1.46 billion $241.27 million 19.32

Metropolitan Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank N/A N/A N/A Metropolitan Bank Competitors 18.42% 8.12% 0.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank rivals beat Metropolitan Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions, such as wire transfers, and ACH and foreign exchange conversion to cryptocurrency related customers, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

