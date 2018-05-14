Contrasting CVR Energy (CVI) & BP (BP)

CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) and BP (NYSE:BP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CVR Energy has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BP has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CVR Energy and BP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy 4.63% 5.18% 2.21% BP 1.71% 7.22% 2.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Energy and BP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy $5.99 billion 0.60 $234.40 million N/A N/A BP $244.58 billion 0.63 $3.39 billion $1.88 24.68

BP has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CVR Energy and BP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A BP 1 5 10 0 2.56

BP has a consensus price target of $43.44, indicating a potential downside of 6.37%. Given BP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BP is more favorable than CVR Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of BP shares are held by institutional investors. 82.0% of CVR Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CVR Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. BP pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. BP pays out 126.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

BP beats CVR Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LP's refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). This segment also engages in the ownership and management of crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as in NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers. It offers gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel; lubricants, and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets under the Castrol, BP, and Aral brands; and petrochemical products, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, acetic acid, olefins and derivatives, and specialty petrochemical products. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants activities. This segment also owns and operates 13 refineries in Russia; and approximately 2,960 retail service stations in Russia and internationally. The company also produces ethanol, bio-isobutanol, bio-power, and solar energy; transports hydrocarbon products through time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels; and holds interests in 14 onshore wind sites with a generation capacity of 1,432 megawatts through wind. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

