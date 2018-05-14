Continental Resources (CLR) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) by 79.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,574 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $560,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 99,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $4,977,147.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156 and sold 45,222 shares valued at $2,695,504. Corporate insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Ladenburg Thalmann increased their price objective on Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Continental Resources opened at $67.63 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $68.84.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 28.60%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

