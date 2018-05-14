Constellation Brands (STZ) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

News headlines about Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Constellation Brands earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.2542542257852 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.77.

Constellation Brands traded up $1.59, reaching $221.82, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,673,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $220.75 and a one year high of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $4,088,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,269 shares of company stock worth $8,048,757. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

