Constellation Brands (STZ) is Stevens Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 126.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,321 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $31,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 287,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11,394.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,183,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,637 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 772,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands opened at $220.23 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $176.21 and a 52-week high of $236.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

In other news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $4,088,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,797,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,757. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.15 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Constellation Brands to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.77.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

