Connable Office Inc. Trims Stake in Kroger (KR)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,199 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,297,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,614,000 after acquiring an additional 165,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 104,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kroger has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Kroger had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $92,834.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,999.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

