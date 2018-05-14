Connable Office Inc. Sells 90,874 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (XOP)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,874 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. comprises 2.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. during the first quarter worth about $30,701,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 46.2% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 53.1% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. during the first quarter worth about $1,323,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $42.07.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

